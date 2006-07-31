Get Certified!

Becoming a certified woman-owned business can give you a leg up when doing business with the government and corporations. Here's how to obtain certification.

Many corporation and government procurement offices want to do business with qualified women-owned suppliers and have target percentages earmarked for diversity procurement. In turn, prime contractors that do business with the government also seek subcontractors to help them meet those diversity goals. To get in on this market, consider getting certified as a women's business enterprise.

The following is a list of organizations and state and local agencies provide certification. Note, every organization has slightly different requirements. And if you don't see your area listed, check with your local, regional and state agencies.

To list a U.S. business as women-owned in a federal directory, visit www.ccr.gov.