Get Certified!
Many corporation and government procurement offices want to do business with qualified women-owned suppliers and have target percentages earmarked for diversity procurement. In turn, prime contractors that do business with the government also seek subcontractors to help them meet those diversity goals. To get in on this market, consider getting certified as a women's business enterprise.
The following is a list of organizations and state and local agencies provide certification. Note, every organization has slightly different requirements. And if you don't see your area listed, check with your local, regional and state agencies.
National
National Women Business Owners Corp.
Women's Business Enterprise Council
State
Alaska
Regional
New York City
To list a U.S. business as women-owned in a federal directory, visit www.ccr.gov.