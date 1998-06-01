All Aboard!

A new kind of gravy train.
This story appears in the June 1998 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Entrepreneurs are making tracks toward alternative luxury travel through a new business opportunity. Gold Coast Ltd.'s Royal Rail service, based in Port Washington, New York, is making it possible to purchase and then charter a railroad car that can be attached to any scheduled Amtrak train.

For about $350,000, Royal Rail will customize a rail car so you can target corporate or private clients. Included with the car is training and support in operations, safety, advertising and public relations. Owners can also hire Royal Rail's nationwide network of staff, including gourmet chefs and professional servers.

"It's a [travel option] that most people don't know about, but it's growing in popularity," says Donald Primi, general manager of Royal Rail. "Clients find it's a great way to travel: Get on a railroad car, be treated like royalty and see beautiful scenery roll by." Clients are typically charged $6,500 to $10,000 per day, and because the cars are known to be well-built and durable, they appreciate in value over time.

Contact Sources

(800) TRAIN-21, http://www.royalrail.com

