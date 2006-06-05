Marketing Your Homebased Business

Understanding client needs will help you market your business with confidence.

June 5, 2006 3 min read

2005 was a busy year for the internet. Last year more than a billion people went online, more than 250 billion searches were done, and total online sales accounted for over $170 billion (Forrester). More people than ever are turning to the internet to find--and buy--the products they need.

This year, resolve to get your business off to a great start and make more money in 2006. To do that, here are the top three sure-fire strategies you need to boost your profits this year!

Strategy #1: Know How to Beat the Search Engines and Drive Free Traffic to Your Site

The key to getting your business name to pop up in search engines is to use sound online marketing principles, rather than trying to manipulate the search engines with tons of keywords and inflated link popularity. That means you should:

Provide useful information, valuable content and links that are related to your business.

Make your domain names and page titles relevant to your business and keywords.

Solicit links from (and link to) sites with good reputations, traffic and Google PageRanks.

Keep your content current and image tags appropriate--don't make them long, repetitive or off-topic. (Image tags are the small bits of text that describe your image files. You can't see them on your web page, but the search engines read them in your source code.)

As long as your links are designed to enhance the value of your site's content or to increase your credibility and authority, then your site will continue to see good rankings on Google.

Strategy #2: Take Advantage of Brand-New Profit-Making Opportunities with Pay-per-Click Advertising

There have been some big changes in pay-per-click (PPC) search engines recently, and more and more people are starting to realize exactly how profitable they can be.

Bidding on your best keywords and securing top results in the search engines is probably the easiest and fastest way to drive potential customers to your site. To get a number-one ranking in pay-per-click advertising, all you have to do is bid more on your keywords than the #2 bidder.

In 2005, there were a ton of changes across the industry, with each of the "big players" offering new and exciting ways for you to succeed. Let's look at each in detail.