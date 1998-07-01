Making Waves

You can sell: swim fins, flashlights, window screens.

July 1, 1998 3 min read

This story appears in the July 1998 issue of . Subscribe »

Aquafins are making a splash! Millions of people are discovering the health benefits of swimming, thanks to the many fitness facilities that offer aquatic training and body conditioning. Now you can help your customers sail toward a better aquatic workout with Frogsports Products Inc.'s interchangeable rubber Aquafins.

One-size-fits-all Aquafins attach to wrists and ankles, offering different degrees of resistance for a total upper- and lower-body workout. Aquafins can be adjusted to target specific muscle groups and are available in yellow, black, translucent blue and transparent models. Because hands and feet are left totally free, Aquafins allow users to feel the water, eliminating the restraints of ordinary plastic hand paddles and flippers.

The Swimmers Prolite Kit contains two cuffs, four Predator fins for the wrists, four Speedking fins for the ankles, a Dolphin clip used to join two cuffs together to create a monofin or pull-buoy, a mesh carrying bag, and a "Quick Start" instructional card with training tips. Weight packs and an instructional swim video are also available at an additional cost.

Wholesale price: $30 each for 25 or fewer items. Suggested retail price: $49.99 each. No minimum order.

From Frogsports Products Inc., Burnaby, British Columbia. To order, call (888) 278-2346.

Screen Saver

H ow many times have patio screens been shredded by curious cats or poked through by rambunctious kids? Solve screen woes with FlexScreen, a replacement kit designed with pets and kids in mind.

Made of a combination of nylon and Spandex, FlexScreen is extremely resistant to tears and impact--even UV rays--and it installs in minutes without tools. Your customers simply stretch FlexScreen across the frame and snap the mounting corners, locking it in place.

FlexScreen comes in two complete do-it-yourself kits, including enough product to rescreen a 36-by-80-inch or 48-by-80-inch patio door and a trimming knife to complete the project. Stored in cut-case displays that make merchandising easy, the FlexScreen is packaged by the dozen in colorful plastic bags.

Wholesale prices are individually negotiated based on the volume of each order. Suggested retail price: $19 to $25. Minimum order: One case of 12.

From Elgar Products Inc., Cleveland, Ohio. To order, call (800) 321-4970.

Hot Flash

By Laura Tiffany

Admit it. Sometimes you just want to tell customers to lighten up. If you stock Lumatec FlashCard Flashlights, you can help them do so. These handy flashlights weigh in at only one ounce and have a life of about one to two years when used for five-second intervals.

The waterproof, credit card-sized flashlights light up only when the "on" button is pressed, so there's no chance of accidentally draining the battery. They also feature a handy plastic pouch to hold an ID or business card. FlashCards come in more than 75 designs in four series, including standard colors; the masters series, which features famous paintings; the lifestyles series, which features scenic photographs; and NFL team logos. The flashlights can also be customized with a company logo or any four-color artwork.

The standard starter kit comes with 36 FlashCards (six designs) and a display fixture for $126. Wholesale price: $3.50 per FlashCard. Suggested retail price: $6.95 per FlashCard. Minimum order for Custom FlashCards: 100 at $3.50 each and a $75 setup fee.

From Lumatec Industries Inc., Austin, Texas. To order, call (800) 776-7945.