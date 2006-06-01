My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Friendly Faces

A Harvard student creates a new way for students to network and revolutionizes how this generation's classmates connect.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Vital Stats: Mark Zuckerberg, 21, of Facebook in Palo Alto, California

Company: Social networking site for college and high school students

Campus Communication: Programming since sixth grade, Zuckerberg caused a sensation while he was a Harvard sophomore. Always looking to ease the transfer of information between groups, he created an online technology that allowed Harvard students to post profiles, browse or search for fellow students, view uploaded pictures, and share their affiliations and interests. Within two weeks, two-thirds of Harvard students signed up. Three weeks after the February 2004 launch, Zuckerberg opened it up to Columbia, Stanford and Yale; now it's available to students (and some alumni) at more than 2,100 colleges and universities internationally and 22,000 U.S. high schools.

Higher Learning: His original intent was not to create a business, but Zuckerberg's success prompted him to take an indefinite leave from Harvard to focus on Facebook. He's still learning plenty: "In the academic world, it was this 'question everything' mentality--never commit to anything that you can't rigorously prove [is] correct," says Zuckerberg. "In the business world, you have to believe in what you're doing and stick to that. That's been an interesting change."

Fulfilling Potential: With more than 7 million users, two-thirds of whom log on daily, Facebook continues to grow with the influx of new users and added features. Says Zuckerberg, "Our vision is to increase information flow and help people express themselves." The soaring popularity of Facebook seems to have piqued the interest of potential buyers--its current valuation is $2 billion. At press time, the company still remained in the hands of Zuckerberg, who has found his entrepreneurial experience "awesome."

"Most people have to work a lot of years to build something cool," he says. "I'm in a different position."

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

10 Things to Consider When Choosing a Location for Your Business

Starting a Business

Here's How Lenny Kravitz Creates Something Out of Nothing in Business and Art

Starting a Business

The Story Behind the Coffee Company That Fuels Google, Microsoft and Facebook