My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

The Next Generation

Don't get left behind--try out these new software solutions for your business.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the May 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The nature of software--and how you buy it--continues to evolve, and so does our Complete Guide to Software. We've added an entire section on Software as a Service, or SaaS--vendor--hosted software that frees you from installation and software management. We've also expanded our coverage of web software, adding more tools for blogs, podcasts and RSS feeds. But these changes don't mean you can neglect the basics. Security is as important as ever, and this year you'll find even more tools for keeping your PC safe from the increasing dangers of the internet, including viruses, worms and spyware.

Visit our 2006 Complete Guide to Software--including downloadable versions of the programs--now!

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Start Your Own Bar and Club

Start Your Own Bar and Club

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to (Politely) Get Someone to Sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement

Small Business Heroes

3 Ways to Discover a Business Idea That Works

Starting a Business

10 Things to Consider When Choosing a Location for Your Business