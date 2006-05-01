The Next Generation

Don't get left behind--try out these new software solutions for your business.

May 1, 2006 1 min read

This story appears in the May 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The nature of software--and how you buy it--continues to evolve, and so does our Complete Guide to Software. We've added an entire section on Software as a Service, or SaaS--vendor--hosted software that frees you from installation and software management. We've also expanded our coverage of web software, adding more tools for blogs, podcasts and RSS feeds. But these changes don't mean you can neglect the basics. Security is as important as ever, and this year you'll find even more tools for keeping your PC safe from the increasing dangers of the internet, including viruses, worms and spyware.

Visit our 2006 Complete Guide to Software--including downloadable versions of the programs--now!