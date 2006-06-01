My Queue

Home Economics

If you're thinking of starting a business, here are hundreds of ways to run the show from home.
1 min read

June 2006

Our homebased franchise listing and BizOpp Zone listings detail the startup information for hundreds of homebased franchises and nonfranchise business opportunities. Use this information as a first step before investing in a franchise or business opportunity.

Our directories are not a ranking and are not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular company. All information was obtained from the companies themselves and has not been verified for accuracy. We simply present this information as a service to our readers.

We strongly recommend that you perform a thorough investigation and analysis of any franchise or business opportunity you are considering investing in before signing any papers or putting up any money. A good first move is to contact the Better Business Bureau. Also, ask the company you are interested in for the names of franchisees or dealers who are already in business with them. But the message bears repeating: Never invest before investigating. And always proceed with caution.

Listings compiled by Tracy Stapp and Alysia Kim

