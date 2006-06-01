My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

Marketing Advice From an Expert

An expert shares his tips for simply irresistible marketing.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2006 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine. Subscribe »

When we ask Mark Joyner why businesses have only three seconds to make a sale, the author of The Irresistible Offer: How to Sell Your Product or Service in 3 Seconds or Less points to two reasons: the exponentially expanding volume of information and the limited time consumers have to evaluate marketing messages. He launches quickly into why you need to keep it short.

Entrepreneur: How do you make an offer irresistible?

Mark Joyner: The irresistible offer has three elements: high ROI, a touchstone and believability. Each of these is extremely important, but at the core, what you offer must have a high return on the consumers' investment. Touchstone is that three-second-or-less tag line that sums up your offer and answers as many of the big four questions as possible: What are you selling me, What is the cost, Why should I believe you, and What's in it for me? This represents the inner dialogue that goes on before making a purchase. If you attempt to sell without assuaging that inner dialogue, you don't start out with a healthy relationship. [As for] believability, you can present someone with a very powerful offer, but if they don't believe you, it's all for naught.

Entrepreneur: Name a company that has succeeded with a three-second offer.

Joyner: Domino's Pizza. [It] had the touchstone of "30 minutes or less... or it's free." That became a brand-identifying element. You couldn't think of Domino's without thinking of [this offer]. It answered three of those big four questions: What am I being offered? Pizza. What's in it for me? I get it in 30 minutes or less. And why should I believe you? Because if you don't [keep your promise], I don't have to pay.

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

You Have a Product, Now You Need a Strategy

Marketing

This CMO Thinks of Marketing Like a Brad Pitt Movie

Marketing

4 Strategies to Get More Clients for Your Marketing Agency Business