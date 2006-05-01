My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Fail-Safe?

The power to succeed is at least partly in your hands.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Nobody likes failing, but most entrepreneurs do fail from time to time. Why? Is business too difficult for even the smartest of us to fully grasp? Yes, says Paul Ormerod. In Why Most Things Fail (Pantheon, $24.95), the British economist uses ideas from biology, politics and commerce to show that markets are too complex and changing to be more than occasionally and imperfectly understood or exploited. Most ideas, products and businesses eventually fail, and almost nothing we do can change that.

But while no amount of market research, inspiring insight or hard work eliminates the possibility of failure--or even makes success very likely-you can reduce failure's probability, or at least delay its arrival. First, know all you can about your industry. Second, avoid over-committing to even the most promising course. Finally, innovate tirelessly so that at least one of your ideas may succeed. Elegantly written and rich with insights, Ormerod's examination of failure is safe from being considered one itself.

Grow Wild
Growth is an attitude or, more properly, a set of attitudes, according to Dan Sullivan and Catherine Nomura. The two, who coach entrepreneurs, outline requirements for growth in The Laws of Lifetime Growth (Berrett-Koehler, $19.95). The brief work's 10 principles urge entrepreneurs to make their learning bigger than their experience, their contribution bigger than their reward and so on, in a Zen-like vein. Simple anecdotes from the lives of the authors, their clients and others explain and illustrate the laws' applications. There's nothing in here about incremental revenue growth or upselling existing customers, but this wonderfully broad and flexible approach will help entrepreneurs of all stripes grow, including in ways they may never have considered.

Mark Henricks is Entrepreneur's "Staff Smarts" columnist.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

10 Things to Consider When Choosing a Location for Your Business

Starting a Business

Here's How Lenny Kravitz Creates Something Out of Nothing in Business and Art

Starting a Business

The Story Behind the Coffee Company That Fuels Google, Microsoft and Facebook