Park Place

This story appears in the July 1998 issue of Entrepreneur.

The city of Palm Springs, California, is developing a 40-acre franchise park to attract domestic and foreign franchise companies. City officials see the park as a miniature franchise city, housing regional and national franchise offices, an executive suite building, and support services such as legal assistance and printing facilities.

According to city officials, the idea for the International Franchise Park came from Dick Rennick, founder and CEO of American Leak Detection, a Palm Springs-based concealed-leak detection franchise company. The project is being co-sponsored by The Palm Springs Economic Development Corporation, The Agua Caliente Tribal Council and international power provider Enron Corp. The selected site is located on Native American land in the city's Economic Development Incentive Zone. A number of enticements should help attract investors and prospective tenants, including accelerated depreciation on buildings and equipment, and hiring tax credits.

"Our goal is to have any franchisor looking for headquarters on the West Coast consider Palm Springs," says John Tuite, the city's director of economic development. "We're looking for midsized franchises that are either off-shore and want to come into the United States from the Pacific Rim or franchisors who have targeted either the West Coast market or the Pacific Rim and need a West Coast location."

Palm Springs boasts several hotels, a convention center, a regional airport with jet service to locations throughout the United States, and a relatively low cost of living. For more information, call (760) 323-8259.

