My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

Surviving a Subpoena

How to survive a subpoena of your electronic data
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Owner of Make a Living Writing
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The department of Justice's demand earlier this year that Google turn over customer search records has thrown a spotlight on data privacy. The Feds aren't the only ones seeking a peek--electronic-privacy consultant Ray Everett-Church says lawyers often seek electronic records to build their cases.

Google's case may have nothing to do with your business. But if your company has electronic data, a court can subpoena it. Fighting a court order can be costly, but handing over your database can expose trade secrets and leave customers feeling violated.

The good news: If a business opposes the subpoena, lawyers will often look to other sources, says Everett-Church. Google contends the DOJ could get better information doing its own online searches.

There are several arguments a company can make against giving up its data, says John Bagby, co-director of the Institute for Information Policy at Pennsylvania State University. It may be too difficult and costly for the company to comply, or the information may be more easily available elsewhere. Or perhaps the request is too broad. Google claimed all of the above and won a partial victory in March--the company had to hand over only a fraction of the data sought by the DOJ.

Smart businesses should plan ahead to avert costly legal bills, says Electronic Frontier Foundation staff attorney Kevin Bankston. Two tips:

  • Stop keeping data you dont need. Establish an electronic-records destruction schedule, and stick to it religiously. "They can't subpoena what you don't have," Bankston says.
  • Consider encryption. According to Bankston, businesses can set up privacy codes so the customer holds the password. Then, when the Feds come knocking, all the company has is gobbledygook.

One warning: If a subpoena comes, halt all document destruction until the matter is resolved. Remember, obstruction of justice is what landed Martha Stewart in prison.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

3 Ways You Can Avoid Wasting Your Company's Money on Technology

Technology

Facebook vs Google and the Future of App Development

Technology

What Happens When the Technology You Built Your Company on Becomes Obsolete?