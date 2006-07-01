My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Away From Home

Property isn't the only kind of real estate investment.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

There's one basic truth about real estate funds: You can buy the stocks cheaper on Wall Street than you can the homes on Main Street.

No matter what's happening on your block, home prices, availability and builders may be very different in other parts of the country--and the world. In the business since the mid-1980s, Samuel Lieber, portfolio manager of the Alpine U.S. Real Estate Equity Fund (EUEYX), knows this well. His fund is a top performer, with a five-year annualized total return of 27.57 percent through mid-April, according to Morningstar.

Keeping between 40 and 45 stocks in the portfolio, Lieber says his fund isn't for widows and orphans. He likes buying stocks when they are cheap and not necessarily in favor: At this writing, the portfolio had 36 percent of its assets invested in lodging stocks and 50 percent in housing ones. "Housing stocks are controversial right now," says Lieber. "After autos, they are the next cheapest sector in the S&P [500 Index]."

Lieber contends that while the market is softening, it may not be as bad nationwide as it is in some areas. If he's wrong, he says, "I don't like standing in front of a train: If certain things in the economy are deteriorating, we'll switch and buy something else. After all, we follow 280 [domestic] stocks in various real estate sectors in the market."

Dian Vujovich is an author, syndicated columnist and publisher of fund investing site www.fundfreebies.com.

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Here's How Lenny Kravitz Creates Something Out of Nothing in Business and Art

Starting a Business

How These 2 Brothers Started a Company Together While Living in Different Cities

Starting a Business

The Biggest Lesson I Learned Working for Elon Musk at Tesla