International Shipping Tip

Here's a cheaper way to ship international orders.

August 1, 2006 1 min read

You recently landed a sizable order from Japan. How do you ship it in an economical, timely and safe fashion? Hire an international freight forwarder to ship goods by land, ocean or air. Some of the services they offer:

Arranging global transportation

Preparing price quotations

Advising on packing

Preparing documentation

Issuing cargo insurance

Suggesting banking collection methods

Forwarders offer transportation consolidation services that are often cheaper than those an exporter could arrange because they consolidate many small shipments into a larger, more economical load. Forwarders also offer extensive knowledge of docu-mentation, transportation rates and regulations.

For more information, visit Export.gov, Freightgateor Freightnet. If you are a first-time exporter, contact several forwarders, ask for recommendations from other exporting firms, and obtain references before choosing one.

Laurel Delaney runs GlobeTrade.com and LaurelDelaney.com, Chicago-based firms that specialize in international entrepreneurship.