My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Organic Energy

Innovations in battery life.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the August 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Technology is constantly changing, but sometimes it seems as though we're stuck with the same old cylindrical AA batteries. With the proliferation of smaller and more powerful mobile devices, the need for advances in battery technology has never been greater. One company making strides is NEC, which has developed an unusual battery that could become a promising power source for things like smartcards, intelligent paper or wearable comput-ing devices.

Dubbed the organic radical battery, or ORB, it uses an organic radical polymer as its cathode. That means it's ultra-thin, flexible and rechargeable. Its structure is a wafery 300 microns, and it can be recharged in less than 30 seconds. It is also more environ-mentally friendly than standard rechargeable batteries because it can be manufactured without harmful chemicals.

The battery's flexibility makes it a good candidate for thin and compact devices. RFID cards powered by this type of battery, for instance, could transmit information over greater distances than the RFID tags used today.

NEC has not made any decisions on commercialization yet, but it has created several prototypes. There's no telling when entrepreneurs might be able to pick up a device that uses an ORB, but it's an exciting technology to keep an eye on.

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Here's How Lenny Kravitz Creates Something Out of Nothing in Business and Art

Starting a Business

How These 2 Brothers Started a Company Together While Living in Different Cities

Starting a Business

The Biggest Lesson I Learned Working for Elon Musk at Tesla