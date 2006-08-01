My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

Adding Long-Term Care Insurance

Consider offering employees long-term care insurance.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the August 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Because Americans are living longer, many will need some form of long-term care. Unfortunately, the cost of that care can be devastating. The solution is long-term care insurance, which typically pays for nonmedical care that health insurance policies or Medicare generally don't cover.

"Anyone over the age of 50 should plan for long-term care," says Jesse R. Slome, executive director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance.

Most LTCI policies are individual, says Slome, but more companies are offering this product as a benefit to employees and their families. Companies can offer coverage as a voluntary benefit (meaning the employee pays the entire cost) or pay for a core plan with limited benefits and allow employees to increase coverage at their own expense. An estimated 40 to 50 insurers provide LTCI products with varying terms.

For entrepreneurs, LTCI premiums may be tax-deductible as a business expense. Check with your tax advisor to choose and structure a plan with this benefit in mind.

Slome recommends talking to an LTCI specialist and asking these questions: Is the policy federally tax-qualified? Does the policy allow you to use benefits for home care? Are benefit maximums calculated on a daily or monthly basis? What discounts are available, and how does one qualify for them?

Jacquelyn Lynn is a freelance business writer in Orlando, Florida.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

3 Ways the 'Crystal,' Not Just the 'Glass,' Ceiling Blocks Your Growth

Growth Strategies

Watch Out for These 4 Warning Signs on the Road to Success

Growth Strategies

4 Ways to Grow Your Business Fast (Without Rushing)