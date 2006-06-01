My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Safe Bet?

Software insurance may cover your network's assets.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Last year, Citadel Security Software introduced the industry's first security software performance warranty. Backed by insurance giant American Inter-national Group, Citadel guarantees security content updates within 4 hours. If it fails to meet that commitment and a customer's computer network is attacked, the warranty will reimburse customers for related losses up to the amount of the software contract.

Cybersecurity expert Christopher Faulkner, founder and president of CI Host, a web-hosting and data center management company in Dallas, thinks software insurance is a bold and innovative idea, but says customers need to understand exactly what they're getting in terms of both the software and the coverage. "Don't just buy a package because it has insurance," he says. "Make sure you're getting a package that fits your specific needs and that you clearly understand the terms of the insurance, the liability the company is willing to accept, and what you'd have to do to activate an insurance payout." Also, don't depend exclusively on the product warranty to compensate you for losses. Instead, Faulkner says, be proactive by keeping your software current, backing up your data, and implementing other online security and data protection procedures.

Jacquelyn Lynn is a freelance business writer in Orlando, Florida.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Here's How Lenny Kravitz Creates Something Out of Nothing in Business and Art

Starting a Business

How These 2 Brothers Started a Company Together While Living in Different Cities

Starting a Business

The Biggest Lesson I Learned Working for Elon Musk at Tesla