My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Running for Cover

Should you eliminate health coverage entirely or limit it to a few key employees?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If you're asking yourself this question, you're not alone. The percentage of small businesses offering health insurance fell from 69 percent in 2000 to 60 percent in 2005, according to a September 2005 Kaiser Family Foundation/Health Research and Educational Trust survey. Companies cited high premiums and workers' access to other coverage as reasons to nix coverage.

But is it better to eliminate coverage for everybody, or keep it for a few? Either way, bruised morale could become an issue: Workers still rate health insurance as the most important benefit, according to a 2005 study by Employee Benefit Research Institute, a nonpartisan Washington, DC, group that researches benefit programs. "If you've got talent you want to keep, [eliminating coverage] may not be the best strategy," says Nan Andrews Amish, founder of Big Picture Healthcare, an El Granada, California, health-care consulting firm. "Employees care about health insurance."

Still, offering raises in lieu of health coverage, instituting slight pay cuts to keep health coverage or switching to a high-deductible plan are all options. To employees, "a little health coverage is better than nothing," says Richard L. Kaplan, a professor at the University of Illinois College of Law and expert in health-care financing. If you decide to cover only key people, have an attorney make sure your changes aren't discriminatory and will be acceptable to the IRS come tax time.

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Here's How Lenny Kravitz Creates Something Out of Nothing in Business and Art

Starting a Business

How These 2 Brothers Started a Company Together While Living in Different Cities

Starting a Business

The Biggest Lesson I Learned Working for Elon Musk at Tesla