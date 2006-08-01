My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

Do Young Employees Want a Retirement Plan?

If you think a retirement plan doesn't matter to recent college graduates, think again.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the August 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When Philadelphia research and consulting firm Universum Communications surveyed more than 29,000 recent graduates, they found these graduates were pretty clear about what they wanted in a compensation package. In fact, the grads were more concerned about receiving good health insurance and retirement plans than vacations, bonuses and stock options. They're even wondering about insurance coverage for their dependents, though few in this age group have kids yet.

This year's graduates are much more realistic and pragmatic than their older siblings, who rode the dotcom wave. They've also been influenced by their baby boomer parents, who are panicking about retirement and don't want to see their kids fail to plan ahead, says Steve Rothberg, president of CollegeRecruiter.com, a Minneapolis-based career site for college students and graduates.

Their collective state of mind means you'll have to shift your mind-set, too. You'll have to offer a sense of security in the form of a good benefits package if you plan to hire and keep this new generation of workers. "Their time horizon for their career is not measured in years-it's measured in decades," Rothberg says. "They're more likely to be interested in a safety net."

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

3 Ways the 'Crystal,' Not Just the 'Glass,' Ceiling Blocks Your Growth

Growth Strategies

Watch Out for These 4 Warning Signs on the Road to Success

Growth Strategies

4 Ways to Grow Your Business Fast (Without Rushing)