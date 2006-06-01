My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Hitting Hard

Piracy laws just got tougher.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The government is cracking down on those who threaten intellectual property rights. Consider the Family Entertainment and Copyright Act of 2005, which says anyone caught making an unauthorized recording at a movie theater can be sentenced to up to three years in jail. The same goes for those convicted of infringing on any copyrighted work "being prepared for commercial distribution."

In October, the Sentencing Commission toughened prison sentences for people convicted of illegal file swapping. Now, violators can get 10 to 16 months in jail for uploading a pirated file--even if no one downloads it.

Then there's the Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement Act making its way through Congress, which asserts that piracy of intellectual property is being used to finance terrorism. The law would establish an enforcement network aimed at purging counterfeit and pirated goods from the international supply chain.

Still in committee, the Intellectual Property Protection Act would make "attempting to infringe a copyright" a crime. Those convicted would have to compensate the copyright holder for losses and possibly serve jail time. It's yet another sign of the government's hardening attitude toward piracy.

Knowing that those making a business of distributing stolen works will have to watch out is good news for businesses that create these works in the first place.

Jane Easter Bahls is a writer in Rock Island, Illinois, specializing in business and legal topics.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Here's How Lenny Kravitz Creates Something Out of Nothing in Business and Art

Starting a Business

How These 2 Brothers Started a Company Together While Living in Different Cities

Starting a Business

The Biggest Lesson I Learned Working for Elon Musk at Tesla