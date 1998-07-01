Special Events

Mark Your Calendars
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 1998 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

African-American Experience & Expo
July 11-12, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. Contact Lee Green, National Black Business Trade Association, P.O. Box 75022, Washington, DC 20013, (202) 371-1000.

Arizona Central Internet & Computer Expo
July 17-18, Phoenix Civic Plaza. Contact Rich Ripley, Arizona Internet & Computer Expo LLC, 3710 S. Terrace, Tempe, AZ 85282, (602) 491-8373.

71st Annual National Food Distributors Association Convention & Trade Show
July 18-20, Minneapolis Convention Center. Gourmet and specialty foods. Trade only. Contact Cheryl Wawro, National Food Distributors Association, 401 N. Michigan, #2200, Chicago, IL 60611, (312) 644-6610.

Meeting World
July 21-23, New York Hilton and Towers, New York City. Special events and meeting planning. Contact Jennifer Benowitz, Miller Freeman Inc., 1 Penn Plaza, New York, NY 10119, (212) 615-2274.

National Home Brewers Conference
July 22-24, Doubletree Lloyd Center Hotel, Portland, Oregon. Contact David Glickson, American Homebrewers Association, P.O. Box 1679, Boulder, CO 80306-1679, (303) 447-0816.

National Center For Database Marketing
July 29-31, Washington State Convention & Trade Center, Seattle. Contact Cowles Business Media, 11 River Bend Dr. S., Stamford, CT 06907, (203) 358-9900.

North Carolina Food Dealers Association Annual Convention
August 2-3, New Charlotte Convention Center, Charlotte, North Carolina. Contact G. Everett Suddreth, Jr., P.O. Box 6066, Charlotte, NC 28207, (704) 334-3935.

APRO Convention '98
August 12-15, Disney's Contemporary Resort, Orlando, Florida. Rent-to-own dealers and vendors. Trade only. Contact Shelley Martinek, Association of Progressive Rental Organizations, 9015 Mountain Ridge Dr., #220, Austin, TX 78759, (512) 794-0095.

Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo
August 29-30, Los Angeles Convention Center. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (949) 261-2325.

National Association of Women's Business Advocates Annual Conference
September 2, Radisson Plaza Hotel, Lexington, Kentucky. Contact Debbie McKnight, Kentucky Small Business Development Center, University of Kentucky Downtown Center, Central Library Bldg., 4th Fl., 140 E. Main St., Lexington, KY 40507, (606) 257-7666.

Sixth Annual Women Mean Business Conference
September 3, Radisson Plaza Hotel, Lexington, Kentucky. Contact Debbie McKnight, Kentucky Small Business Development Center, University of Kentucky Downtown Center, Central Library Bldg., 4th Fl., 140 E. Main St., Lexington, KY 40507, (606) 257-7666.

Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo
September 12-13, Bayside Expo Center, Boston. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (949) 261-2325.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Here's How I Started the Business That Appeared on 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch'

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes to Avoid When Naming Your Business

Starting a Business

7 Realistic Ways to Make Money Online