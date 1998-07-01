Special Events
This story appears in the July 1998 issue of Entrepreneur.
African-American Experience & Expo
July 11-12, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. Contact Lee Green, National Black Business Trade Association, P.O. Box 75022, Washington, DC 20013, (202) 371-1000.
Arizona Central Internet & Computer Expo
July 17-18, Phoenix Civic Plaza. Contact Rich Ripley, Arizona Internet & Computer Expo LLC, 3710 S. Terrace, Tempe, AZ 85282, (602) 491-8373.
71st Annual National Food Distributors Association Convention & Trade Show
July 18-20, Minneapolis Convention Center. Gourmet and specialty foods. Trade only. Contact Cheryl Wawro, National Food Distributors Association, 401 N. Michigan, #2200, Chicago, IL 60611, (312) 644-6610.
Meeting World
July 21-23, New York Hilton and Towers, New York City. Special events and meeting planning. Contact Jennifer Benowitz, Miller Freeman Inc., 1 Penn Plaza, New York, NY 10119, (212) 615-2274.
National Home Brewers Conference
July 22-24, Doubletree Lloyd Center Hotel, Portland, Oregon. Contact David Glickson, American Homebrewers Association, P.O. Box 1679, Boulder, CO 80306-1679, (303) 447-0816.
National Center For Database Marketing
July 29-31, Washington State Convention & Trade Center, Seattle. Contact Cowles Business Media, 11 River Bend Dr. S., Stamford, CT 06907, (203) 358-9900.
North Carolina Food Dealers Association Annual Convention
August 2-3, New Charlotte Convention Center, Charlotte, North Carolina. Contact G. Everett Suddreth, Jr., P.O. Box 6066, Charlotte, NC 28207, (704) 334-3935.
APRO Convention '98
August 12-15, Disney's Contemporary Resort, Orlando, Florida. Rent-to-own dealers and vendors. Trade only. Contact Shelley Martinek, Association of Progressive Rental Organizations, 9015 Mountain Ridge Dr., #220, Austin, TX 78759, (512) 794-0095.
Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo
August 29-30, Los Angeles Convention Center. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (949) 261-2325.
National Association of Women's Business Advocates Annual Conference
September 2, Radisson Plaza Hotel, Lexington, Kentucky. Contact Debbie McKnight, Kentucky Small Business Development Center, University of Kentucky Downtown Center, Central Library Bldg., 4th Fl., 140 E. Main St., Lexington, KY 40507, (606) 257-7666.
Sixth Annual Women Mean Business Conference
September 3, Radisson Plaza Hotel, Lexington, Kentucky. Contact Debbie McKnight, Kentucky Small Business Development Center, University of Kentucky Downtown Center, Central Library Bldg., 4th Fl., 140 E. Main St., Lexington, KY 40507, (606) 257-7666.
Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo
September 12-13, Bayside Expo Center, Boston. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (949) 261-2325.