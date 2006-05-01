My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

No Sale

Been turned down? You can still come to a profitable arrangement with your prospects.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the May 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Olivia Cheng, CEO of Aurora Imaging Technologies, is passionate about fighting breast cancer. But she can't help save lives if nobody buys her product, a breast-specific MRI machine. So when a hospital or clinic says "no, thank you" to the $1.5 million price tag, Cheng, 50, comes back with an offer they can't refuse: Aurora will provide the machine at no cost and even pay rent for the space to use it. Then, Aurora pockets the insurance payment for each use of the machine--about $1,000 per patient--for the following five to seven years.

Although selling one machine means a one-time profit of over $700,000, the same machine placed in a hospital or clinic can generate $15,000 a day--enough to pay for the machine and its management, plus put $2 million a year toward Aurora's bottom line. "This is the best-kept secret in medicine today," says Cheng. She expects Aurora to double 2005 sales, growing to over $20 million in 2006.

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Here's How Lenny Kravitz Creates Something Out of Nothing in Business and Art

Starting a Business

How These 2 Brothers Started a Company Together While Living in Different Cities

Starting a Business

The Biggest Lesson I Learned Working for Elon Musk at Tesla