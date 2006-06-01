My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Time Well Spent

This entrepreneur turns his company's time into money--even when working for free.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the June 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Reid Carr has nothing to sell but time, yet finds that giving it away is sometimes best. Carr's San Diego company, Red Door Interactive, which had sales of nearly $3 million in 2005, sells web services based on how much time each project requires.

That's a double-edged sword, says Carr, 29. Because customers often don't understand the intrinsic value of an employee's time, they expect too many employee-hours for their projects. On the other hand, when employees are idle, it costs Red Door hundreds of dollars an hour in opportunity costs.

Carr has turned this to his advantage in two ways. First, he regularly prices jobs on a project basis, leaving wiggle room for overruns. Second, he has idle staff work on pro bono projects for local nonprofits. "Pro bono work is free advertising, from a cash perspective," he says. "People on the boards of nonprofits are influencers, so we said, 'Let's show them what we can do.'"

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Here's How Lenny Kravitz Creates Something Out of Nothing in Business and Art

Starting a Business

How These 2 Brothers Started a Company Together While Living in Different Cities

Starting a Business

The Biggest Lesson I Learned Working for Elon Musk at Tesla