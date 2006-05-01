My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

Is Affiliate Marketing Right For You?

Partnering with a site like Amazon.com can put the wind in your sails.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Benson Altman, founder, CEO and president of Kosher.com in New York City, is prepared for a busy spring. That's because in February, he began a relationship with Amazon.com that enables him to sell his more than 20,000 kosher products--including everything from fresh, kosher butcher meat to kosher cosmetics-on Amazon.com.

Kosher.com's products have been integrated into Amazon.com's catalog, so customers can purchase them seamlessly. Kosher.com then ships the products to customers, and Amazon.com handles everything else, such as first-level customer support and billing.

The benefits of working with Amazon.com are many. "We expect that our sales will increase 10 percent to 20 percent as a result of this partnership," says Altman, whose company projects sales of $2 million in 2006. Amazon.com also offers Kosher.com opportunities to promote its brand. While Kosher.com isn't referenced on the site, customers see the Kosher.com brand when they receive their merchandise. "The partnership will allow Kosher.com to get our name out there and make ourselves available to people," says Altman, 40.

Could this type of arrangement be good for your business? Before moving forward, keep the following in mind:

1. Consider the costs. It cost about $25,000 to integrate Kosher.com's back end with Amazon.com. And Amazon.com gets a commission on every sale. Altman also hired four additional employees to keep up with the extra business.

2. Make sure you can handle large orders. Before you sign on the dotted line, "make sure you've got the ability--and the inventory--to fulfill the orders," Altman says. "It's essential."

3. Get your technology up to speed. Says Altman, "The back-end system required to deal with Amazon.com is extremely complex and not for the faint of heart."

4. Realize that the partnership is a major commitment, and run a good business. In general, Altman says that for a relationship like this to work, you have to run a professional, sophisticated business. "Your packages have to be on time, your orders have to be correct, and your customer service has to be great," says Altman. "If customers have too many complaints about you, [Amazon.com] can drop you."

Melissa Campanelli is a marketing and technology writer in New York City.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Design and Launch an Online Boutique in a Week

Design and Launch an Online Boutique in a Week

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

You Have a Product, Now You Need a Strategy

Marketing

This CMO Thinks of Marketing Like a Brad Pitt Movie

Marketing

4 Strategies to Get More Clients for Your Marketing Agency Business