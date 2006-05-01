Technology

Should You Firefox-Enable Your Site?

Should you redesign your site for Firefox?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the May 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

While most web users rely on Internet Explorer when surfing the net, it might also be a good idea to redesign your site for Mozilla's Firefox browser. Why? For one thing, more than 140 million people have downloaded Firefox to date, and 40 million to 50 million use it on a daily basis, according to Mozilla.

Firefox is also standards-based, meaning it conforms to most of the standards set by the World Wide Web Consortium, which develops interoperable technologies such as specifications, guidelines, software and tools. While some believe this is the future of web development, many common interactive site functions such as shopping carts, calculator tools, surveys and registration forms have been written to conform to Explorer. Your web programmer may need to do some work for your site to be viewed in Firefox.

"Redesigning a site to suit a specific browser would not be our recommendation, especially when estimates for Firefox usage currently hover around 20 percent, with 70 percent or so using Internet Explorer," says Joy Busse, president and CEO of Busse Design USA Inc., a user-interface design firm in Emeryville, California.

However, in any future site design, Busse definitely recommends making your site W3C-compliant. "A promise of the internet has always been to have a standards-based format which would, in theory, allow developers to code once and run anywhere," she says. Firefox renders HTML closer to the W3C specs than Explorer, Busse adds, so "page layout and rendering become most reliable and consistent in Firefox."

Before redesigning your site, Busse recommends the following:

1. Know your users. If they're web-savvy, "chances are they use the latest and greatest browsers, so they may be using Firefox," says Busse. "As a result, you might want to design for standards."

2. Know your site. Does your site require advanced scripting technologies? Do you do business with the government, which requires your site to be accessible to people with disabilities? Is writing your site in multiple languages a priority? If you answered yes to any of these questions, designing according to web standards is a good idea.

3. Take a brief tutorial about designing with standards. Macromedia.comand A List Aparthave a number of informative articles on the topic, says Busse.

4. Test your site in Firefox so you can fix any problems that cause usability obstacles.

Melissa Campanelli is a marketing and technology writer in New York City.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Design and Launch an Online Boutique in a Week

Design and Launch an Online Boutique in a Week

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

Apple Agrees to Pay $25 Per iPhone Ensnared in 'Batterygate' Slowdowns

Technology

5 Strategic Use Cases for Software in Your Business

Technology

Are You Addicted to Your Phone?