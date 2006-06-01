Bread Winners

Sandwich consumption specialists try their hand at selling subs.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2006 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine. Subscribe »

Sanjay Patel and Ron Ackerman were 10 years old when they met. Their friendship continued through high school and college, bonded by similar pasts and shared goals for the future. They both dreamed of owning a business and knew they could make it happen--together. In December 2005, after a year of delays incurred by real estate difficulties and hurricane encounters, they opened their Firehouse Subs franchise, a sub shop, in Lauderhill, Florida.

"We had eaten at Firehouse Subs in Gainesville, where we went to school," says Patel. "We just wanted a product that we believed in. This was it."

Since opening, they have been doing all they can to whet people's appetites. They have personally visited local businesses with menus and coupons, reached out to area residents through a direct-mail campaign and are even working with schools by offering free meals to students who have received certificates of achievement from their teachers. The hard work is paying off. Business has consistently been running at break-even or above since opening, and the franchise is on track to meet the pair's goal of $12,000 per week in sales for the first year.

With corporate jobs in IT and finance behind them, the 29-year-olds are focused on Firehouse Subs, and they're burning a blazing trail to secure it as their future. "We have a big territory," says Patel. "If corporate approves us to have more stores within our territory, we definitely want to [expand]." They have plans to open four locations in the next two to three years.

Says Ackerman, "We are doing everything we have always wanted to do."

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jon Horowitz
Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Want to Start a Business? Ask Yourself Why.

Starting a Business

Why Your Next Startup Should Be Purpose-Driven

Starting a Business

How My Side Hustle Helped People Live Their Best Work Life