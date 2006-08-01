My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Friendly Fire?

Don't let a deal destroy your friendship.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the August 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Why is it that valued relationships often explode or disintegrate when negotiations get rocky? Is friendship better for business than business is for friendship?

At best, business deals are a challenge for any friendship. Who hasn't been shocked by how differently "friends" act when haggling? You think you know someone. Then suddenly, you're fighting tooth and nail about the trivial.

In life, friendship is important for its own sake. In deal making, relationships are generally secondary. Thus, experienced deal-makers are not perturbed by aggressive, manipulative or sleazy opponents. On the other hand, we would never expect true friends to treat us like that!

Not mixing business with pleasure is one surefire way to avoid conflict. On the other hand, if you never take the risk, you'll never have the best of both worlds--a friend in life and a friend at the bargaining table.

When negotiating with friends, be candid. If you're not sure what's fair, find an objective standard. Make "what if" plans that will keep everyone on speaking terms. Like any other deal, you should put it in writing. But friends owe each other more than strict compliance with some contract. Talk it out fully before the fact.

There is more at stake when dealing with friends: Deals come and go, but a good friend is irreplaceable.

A speaker and attorney in Los Angeles, Marc Diener is author of Deal Power.

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Here's How Lenny Kravitz Creates Something Out of Nothing in Business and Art

Starting a Business

How These 2 Brothers Started a Company Together While Living in Different Cities

Starting a Business

The Biggest Lesson I Learned Working for Elon Musk at Tesla