My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Teen Dream

Wake up to a market that could bring you big bucks.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
2 min read

This story appears in the August 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The youngest "millennials"--a demographic segment roughly defined as individuals born in the 1980s and 1990s-are heading back to school. In 2005, 12- to 19-year-olds commanded a whopping $158 billion in spending power, according to Teenage Research Unlimited, a Northbrook, Illinois, market research firm.

Want to cash in on this lucrative market? Here are some tips:

  • Keep mom and dad in the loop. "The biggest factor in marketing to millennials is that they have their parents hovering over their shoulders more than other generations before them," says Cheryl Russell, editorial director of New Strategist Publications, a publishing and information company that specializes in demographics.
  • Look online. Tech-savvy teens are getting recommendations from online sources. Provide information to them through your website, work on search engine optimization to make your business easy to find, and consider a presence on social networking sites like MySpace.com.
  • Forget the fluff. "It's not enough to hang your hat on a microtrend or a fad," says Michael Wood, vice president of TRU. "You [need] a product or service that is meeting a basic teen need at its core, served up to them in an interesting and entertaining way."
Gwen Moran is co-author of The Complete Idiot's Guide to Business Plans.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Here's How Lenny Kravitz Creates Something Out of Nothing in Business and Art

Starting a Business

How These 2 Brothers Started a Company Together While Living in Different Cities

Starting a Business

The Biggest Lesson I Learned Working for Elon Musk at Tesla