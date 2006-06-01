My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Building the Better Biz

Is your company tough and tenacious or lithe and limber?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

There are two interpretations of "survival of the fittest." The first and more widely accepted is the idea of being competent and able--as in being physically fit. The first interpretation fits well with the saying, "Only the strong survive."

The second and less accepted interpretation is survival of the most adaptive or flexible--survival belongs to those that can fit in a new environment.

In January, General Motors Corp. announced it was seeking to cut costs by $11 billion. It plans to achieve these cost savings by reducing worker health-care benefits, letting go of 30,000 workers and closing or consolidating a dozen plants.

In that same month, Google opened an office in Phoenix. Suddenly, local companies were losing IT workers to the high pay and benefits Google was offering.

GM and Google are examples of the two definitions of "survival of the fittest." Suddenly, the biggest and strongest automaker in the world is finding it more difficult to survive, simply because it wasn't flexible or able to adapt. At the same time, Google, a young company, fits into the new economic environment and has become the new 800-pound gorilla of the business world.

The comparison of GM and Google holds valuable lessons for all entrepreneurs. What kind of fit do you and your company want to be? Do you want to be fit by being the biggest and the strongest, or by being adaptive and flexible? Are you building a company that looks like a muscle-bound bodybuilder, or are you building a company that looks like a yoga instructor?

As an entrepreneur, my company's growth and success are dependent on being strong as well as flexible. Adapting means keeping an open mind and not becoming too attached to yesterday's successes. It also means hiring strong and flexible people rather than bodybuilders bulked up with degrees and corporate titles. Though both types are strong, the question is: Which body type and, ultimately, which company type, is best designed for survival?

Robert Kiyosaki, author of the Rich Dad series of books, is an investor, entrepreneur and educator whose perspectives have changed the way people think about money and investing.

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Here's How Lenny Kravitz Creates Something Out of Nothing in Business and Art

Starting a Business

How These 2 Brothers Started a Company Together While Living in Different Cities

Starting a Business

The Biggest Lesson I Learned Working for Elon Musk at Tesla