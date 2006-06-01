My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

Tools for Creating a Logo

A great logo can help make or break your startup. Here are the tools you need to create a memorable mark.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the June 2006 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine. Subscribe »

By definition, a logo is an identifying symbol. It can be an artistic representation of your business name (eBay) or a symbol (Apple Computer). Logos should engage your customers and make a lasting impression, as well as separate your business from your competitors. If you lack the skills to create your own logo, or if you have the artistic ability but don't understand the intricacies of logo design, try using the following resources to make your logo memorable.

Know Your Logo
If you decide to develop the logo your-self, here are some reference materials to inspire and educate you.

  • How to Design Logos, Symbols & Icons By Gregory Thomas (How Design Books, $24.99): This book includes case studies from the top designers in the business working on projects for big clients like Time Warner and Volkswagen. By getting a peek inside these studios at every stage from rough sketches and client briefings to polished, finished projects, you gain insight into the strategies, stories, research and thought processes it takes to create a world-class logo.
  • Logo Design for Small Business 2 By Dan Antonelli (SignCraft, $25): This follow-up book exclusively targets small-business owners and their logo design needs. Antonelli digs into 175 different designs for small businesses and explains why small-business logo needs differ from corporate requirements.
  • Logo Design Workbook By Sean Adams and Noreen Morioka (Rockport Publishers, $40): Offering a hands-on approach to what it takes to create a logo, this book covers choosing the right colors, typeface and size, as well as common logo mistakes and what makes a logo successful.

DIY Tools
Ready to design your business's logo? These tools will help you take that logo from your head to your letterhead.

  • Logo Design Studio ($29.99): This software offers hundreds of modifiable logo templates, object and text tools, and advanced color control options including gradients. Logo designers can also work with special effects tools to blur, outline or shadow objects. This software even includes trademark and copyright guidelines.
  • Logoyes.com ($99): Create a logo in minutes without having to load any software. LogoYes.com is a web-based solution that offers over 20,000 symbols to choose from. The best part: LogoYes.com allows you to create your logo before you ever commit to purchasing it.
  • The Logo Creator ($39.95): With more than 300 logo elements and 50 built-in fonts, you can create logos in just a few steps. The Logo Creator software also includes 75 logo templates and can import your personal fonts and images.

Call In the Professionals
If the pinnacle of your artistic abil-ities was reached with a Crayola, don't despair-here are a few places where you can find experts to help.

  • BusinessLogos.com ($199-$249): Access more than 200 experienced logo designers with BusinessLogos.com. The ordering process is simple: Fill out a form, including preferences of color, keywords for your industry, etc. Within three business days, you'll receive concepts to review. You can make refinements, approve them, and then accept final delivery of your logo.
  • LogoWorks.com ($299-$1,499): Get professionals to compete for your business. Fill out a form describing your needs, and qualified designers will bid on your project. Once you select your designer, you'll receive logo concepts within 72 hours. Soon after, with refinements of your choice, you'll have a customized, professional-looking logo.
  • thelogoloft.com ($69-$999): Draw from the same talent pool as Gillette and Microsoft, both clients of TheLogoLoft.com. Depending on the package you purchase, TheLogoLoft.com will deliver anywhere from one to six design concepts, and you're allowed an unlimited number of revisions. Concepts arrive within three to four business days, and final designs are handed over once you're satisfied with the revisions.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

You Have a Product, Now You Need a Strategy

Marketing

This CMO Thinks of Marketing Like a Brad Pitt Movie

Marketing

4 Strategies to Get More Clients for Your Marketing Agency Business