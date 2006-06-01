My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Shop and Go

A traveling boutique is the perfect vehicle for getting the latest fashions to customers.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the June 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If mobile grocery stores can deliver fresh produce to your door, why can't fresh fashions arrive the same way?

Claudine Gumbel and her husband, Brian, both 31, couldn't let that question go, so last June, they developed Caravan, a boutique-on-wheels that brings the hottest fashions to people all over New York City--and soon, Los Angeles and Miami. With commercial license plates and a sales tax permit, the mobile business has a clear advantage over traditional stores: "If an area doesn't work, we move on," says Brian. "We're not stuck with a bad location."

Claudine's background in fashion and PR helps Caravan fill its boutique with merchandise from today's trendiest designers, such as Lure, Heatherette and more. Items change weekly, keeping regulars interested--and giving the merchandise a limited-edition feel. According to Claudine, who says sales could top $700,000 this year, "Our designers love the frequent changes, and so do our customers."

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Here's How Lenny Kravitz Creates Something Out of Nothing in Business and Art

Starting a Business

How These 2 Brothers Started a Company Together While Living in Different Cities

Starting a Business

The Biggest Lesson I Learned Working for Elon Musk at Tesla