My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

See and Be Seen

They may be backstage, but the products in this celeb retreat won't be secrets for long.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the May 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

As a former awards show talent coordinator, Karen Wood, 45, understands the importance of celebrity endorsements. But getting unknown products into the hands of Hollywood's elite isn't always easy. So Wood, founder of Backstage Creations, a product placement company in Santa Monica, California, created The Retreat, a hip, luxurious backstage "gift room" at awards show rehearsals. At The Retreat, the rich and famous can sip champagne, relax, mingle--and check out a select array of free, hot products from both small and large businesses.

Wood's clients love the direct access to high-profile potential customers, and talent coordinators appreciate that The Retreat encourages stars to show up on time to special events, from the Screen Actors Guild Awards to the Teen Choice Awards. Says Wood, who projects sales of $12 million in 2006, "We always try to wow celebrities with [designers and products] they may not know of."

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Here's How Lenny Kravitz Creates Something Out of Nothing in Business and Art

Starting a Business

How These 2 Brothers Started a Company Together While Living in Different Cities

Starting a Business

The Biggest Lesson I Learned Working for Elon Musk at Tesla