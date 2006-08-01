David vs. Goliath

In the war against Starbucks, independent coffeehouses have a viral marketer on their side.

August 1, 2006 1 min read

Greg Ubert wants to save the independent coffeehouse from extinction. A Harvard-trained economist, he's waging a grass-roots marketing war against Starbucks. "Independent coffeehouses recognize the need to compete against the behemoth," says the 39-year-old founder and president of CrimsonCup.

Launched as a wholesaler of coffee beans in 1991, the $5 million Columbus, Ohio, firm crusades for the survival of its customer base--360 independent coffeehouses. By offering marketing support, consulting and everything from beans to advertising banners, CrimsonCup ensures customers gain the benefits of a recognizable national brand without sacrificing the authenticity of independence.

The quality seal program is catching on: About 70 coffeehouses in 16 states display the CrimsonCup logo, and the company's sixth Independents' Day, a popular annual gathering, is expected to draw more than 150 coffeehouse owners this year.