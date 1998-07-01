Inside Track
Promoting from within is an excellent policy for a lot of reasons, but it brings with it an important challenge: Many employees move into the role of manager with little or no management training, and are forced to learn through trial and error.
A.E. Schwartz & Associates, a management training and professional development organization in Waverly, Massachusetts, offers these tips for supervising a new manager:
- Be realistic in your expectations. Awarding a title doesn't automatically make someone an effective manager. Both you and the new manager need to understand what the process entails.
- Establish clear goals. This gives everyone purpose and direction, and prevents misunderstandings.
- Communicate. Be accessible, solicit feedback and encourage discussion, especially alternative points of view.
- Offer support. Be a mentor to your new manager, and look for various ways--such as seminars and other professional development tools--to aid in the development of necessary skills.
- Set a good example. Be the type of manager you want others to be.
Jacquelyn Lynn is a business writer in Winter Park, Florida.
Contact Source
A.E. Schwartz & Associates, aes@aeschwartz.com, http://www.aeschwartz.com