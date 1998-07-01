Inside Track

Keep your employees from tripping up the corporate ladder.

Promoting from within is an excellent policy for a lot of reasons, but it brings with it an important challenge: Many employees move into the role of manager with little or no management training, and are forced to learn through trial and error.

A.E. Schwartz & Associates, a management training and professional development organization in Waverly, Massachusetts, offers these tips for supervising a new manager:

Be realistic in your expectations. Awarding a title doesn't automatically make someone an effective manager. Both you and the new manager need to understand what the process entails.

Establish clear goals. This gives everyone purpose and direction, and prevents misunderstandings.

Communicate. Be accessible, solicit feedback and encourage discussion, especially alternative points of view.

Offer support. Be a mentor to your new manager, and look for various ways--such as seminars and other professional development tools--to aid in the development of necessary skills.

Set a good example. Be the type of manager you want others to be.

