News by the Numbers

Thanks to this entrepreneur, news search results never looked so relevant.

June 1, 2006 1 min read

Joseph Einhorn, 25, is on a mission. His goal: to revolutionize the way people get news online by adding structure to the notoriously unstructured news industry. His secret weapon? Mathematics.

In 2004, Einhorn launched New York City-based Inform Technologies, an online news platform that uses algorithms to enhance metatagging for stories. The technology platform instantly categorizes news stories from thousands of print, audio and video sources and then shreds the content, retaining only the important elements. Consequently, a single search term, like "terrorism," will automatically bring up articles on related terms and topics, such as "al-Qaida" and "Osama bin Laden," even if the original term is not mentioned in those articles. The information is then compiled on a single, easy-to-use interface.

Says Einhorn, who expects 2006 sales of just under $5 million, "To have the opportunity to change the way human beings all around the world consume news is extremely humbling and exciting."