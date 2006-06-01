My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News by the Numbers

Thanks to this entrepreneur, news search results never looked so relevant.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the June 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Joseph Einhorn, 25, is on a mission. His goal: to revolutionize the way people get news online by adding structure to the notoriously unstructured news industry. His secret weapon? Mathematics.

In 2004, Einhorn launched New York City-based Inform Technologies, an online news platform that uses algorithms to enhance metatagging for stories. The technology platform instantly categorizes news stories from thousands of print, audio and video sources and then shreds the content, retaining only the important elements. Consequently, a single search term, like "terrorism," will automatically bring up articles on related terms and topics, such as "al-Qaida" and "Osama bin Laden," even if the original term is not mentioned in those articles. The information is then compiled on a single, easy-to-use interface.

Says Einhorn, who expects 2006 sales of just under $5 million, "To have the opportunity to change the way human beings all around the world consume news is extremely humbling and exciting."

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Here's How Lenny Kravitz Creates Something Out of Nothing in Business and Art

Starting a Business

How These 2 Brothers Started a Company Together While Living in Different Cities

Starting a Business

The Biggest Lesson I Learned Working for Elon Musk at Tesla