Vanishing Act

Don't just delete your computer files -- shred 'em to pieces.

July 1, 1998 1 min read

You're concerned enough about confidentiality to shred your paper documents, but what about your computer files? Simply hitting the delete key doesn't mean sensitive data gets erased.

Until a new file is written to the sector of the disk where the data was stored, the information can easily be recovered.

One solution is Shredder, a permanent file-erasure software package from Stratfor Systems Inc. Shredder overwrites files as you delete them, which gives you the security of knowing your deleted files are truly unrecoverable. Shredder also lets you keep your Internet activities private by overwriting all traces of your Web activity except those you choose to keep.

At press time, a new version of Shredder was scheduled to be released soon. Call (888) 70-SHRED for more information.

Jacquelyn Lynn is a business writer in Winter Park, Florida.

Contact Source

Stratfor Systems Inc., http://www.stratfor.com