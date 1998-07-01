Vanishing Act

Don't just delete your computer files -- shred 'em to pieces.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the July 1998 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

You're concerned enough about confidentiality to shred your paper documents, but what about your computer files? Simply hitting the delete key doesn't mean sensitive data gets erased.

Until a new file is written to the sector of the disk where the data was stored, the information can easily be recovered.

One solution is Shredder, a permanent file-erasure software package from Stratfor Systems Inc. Shredder overwrites files as you delete them, which gives you the security of knowing your deleted files are truly unrecoverable. Shredder also lets you keep your Internet activities private by overwriting all traces of your Web activity except those you choose to keep.

At press time, a new version of Shredder was scheduled to be released soon. Call (888) 70-SHRED for more information.

Jacquelyn Lynn is a business writer in Winter Park, Florida.

Contact Source

Stratfor Systems Inc., http://www.stratfor.com

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.