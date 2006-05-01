My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

New Set of Rules

Recent changes may affect you--for better or worse.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the May 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The IRS is helping and hindering small businesses with two new initiatives. One initiative features four significant fee hikes that went into effect February 1.

  • Requesting a change in accounting method went from $1,500 to $2,500.
  • An opinion letter on employee IRAs, SEPs, SIMPLE IRA and Roth IRA plans went from costing between $125 and $2,570 to costing between $200 and $4,500.
  • The cost of a pre-filing agreement went from a three-tiered price structure with a $10,000 cap to a flat fee of $50,000.
  • The cost of a private letter ruling increased from $7,000 to $10,000, although taxpayers earning less than $250,000 can apply for a reduced fee.

On a more positive note, the agency simplified filing requirements for small employers. Businesses with one or more employees paying wages totaling less than approximately $4,000 a year will no longer have to file quarterly employer tax returns. Instead, they will file a new annual form-Form 944-and make one payment, explains Kevin Brown, the IRS' Small Business/Self Employee Commissioner.

"Eligible employers are those with an estimated annual employment tax liability of $1,000 or less," notes Brown, who says the ruling will reduce the filing burden for nearly 950,000 entrepreneurs. "Replacing four quarterly forms with one annual form is a significant benefit."

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Here's How Lenny Kravitz Creates Something Out of Nothing in Business and Art

Starting a Business

How These 2 Brothers Started a Company Together While Living in Different Cities

Starting a Business

The Biggest Lesson I Learned Working for Elon Musk at Tesla