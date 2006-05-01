My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Zillow Talk

An innovative site is romancing homeowners, buyers and sellers with juicy data for free.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the May 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

What do you get when you take tons of real estate data, put it online, and skip the part where you ask for money or personal information to access it? If you're Rich Barton, founder of Expedia.com, and Lloyd Frink, one of Expedia.com's original employees, you get Zillow.com--and you get plenty of buzz.

Buzz is what Zillow.com CEO Barton, 38, and presi-dent Frink, 41, were banking on when they launched their Seattle-based home valuator in February. But given the slew of home valuators already online, why did this pair think theirs--which profits solely from advertising--could work? For one, they've raised $32 million in investment money. For another, says Frink, the site "provides unbiased data on 60 million homes free of charge," including satellite views and historical value changes for each home.

Simply put, buyers, sellers and homeowners dig the idea of snooping around on Zillow.com without paying fees, registering--or dealing with realtors.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Here's How Lenny Kravitz Creates Something Out of Nothing in Business and Art

Starting a Business

How These 2 Brothers Started a Company Together While Living in Different Cities

Starting a Business

The Biggest Lesson I Learned Working for Elon Musk at Tesla