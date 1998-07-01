Mixed Blessing

Great entrepreneurial characteristics can cause great big problems.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 1998 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The very characteristics that are the marks of a good entrepreneur can also cause trouble in companies and personal lives. Recognizing and understanding this can go a long way toward preventing problems many entrepreneurs struggle with, says Joan B. Scheel, assistant state director of the Small Business Development Center of Utah in Salt Lake City.

For example, entrepreneurs are notorious for being good at starting but bad at running a business. "That's the difference between the entrepreneur and the manager," says Scheel. "Entrepreneurs have a talent and gift for the creation process, but it takes a manager to organize the details. Entrepreneurs need to either develop their management skills or hire managers to run their companies."

Entrepreneurs are also frequently accused of being too optimistic, which can set them up for failure. Their view of reality gets skewed by their passion for their ideas. "They need to step back and set reasonable goals, and then create a practical plan to reach those goals," says Scheel.

Along with realistic goals, they also need to be realistic about the originality of their ideas. "Entrepreneurs have a desire to create something, and often they think it's new and different when it's actually not," Scheel says. Her advice is to pay attention to what market research and your advisors tell you.

Finally, entrepreneurs can get so wrapped up in their businesses that their personal relationships suffer. "They don't even realize how the business affects their families," Scheel observes. "They need to schedule time every week to look at other issues in their lives and to be with their families and take care of their personal needs."

Contact Source

Small Business Development Center of Utah, (801) 957-3480, scheeljo@slcc.edu

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.