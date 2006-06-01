Tools of the Trade

Priced at about $70 for the downloaded version or $100 for a copy on CD, you get word processing, spreadsheet, drawing, presentation and database capabilities. StarOffice 8 can import and export from Microsoft Office, though formatting may occasionally be a little off. One advantage over the related OpenOffice, which is free, is that StarOffice comes with 60 days of free technical support. That should be enough time to work out any kinks you come across. Built-in PDF output capability is a nice bonus feature that can help you share files across platforms.