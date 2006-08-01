Technology

Broadband for Rural Regions

Broadband internet access for rural regions.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the August 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Not every entrepreneur has the luxury of tapping into a DSL, cable or T1 line. There are still places far enough away from the main grid to make getting broadband internet access a real issue. But growing businesses in rural regions aren't doomed to dial-up--they can look to satellite as a broadband option.

Here's an example: WildBlue's satellite broadband service starts at about $50 per month, with initial equipment costs at about $300 and basic installation at $180. WildBlue offers download speeds of up to 1.5Mbps and works through a modem and minidish setup. It's available just about anywhere in the U.S.--check the company's website to find a dealer and special offers in your area.

WildBlue isn't the only provider on the block, but it's one of the most affordable. Skycastershas service plans that start at about $100 per month. StarBandhas a variety of plans that cover residential and office needs. HughesNethas a small-office plan that runs $100 per month, with $1,000 in upfront equipment and installation costs. Despite the cost, broadband satellite can help boost a rural business that has been treading water with dial-up.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

5 Strategic Use Cases for Software in Your Business

Technology

Why Unified Communication Is Essential to Working With Remote, Offshore Teams

Technology

Coronavirus Not Delaying Apple's iPhone SE 2, New iPad Pro, Analyst Says