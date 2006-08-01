A Mighty Mouse

Time for a new mouse?

August 1, 2006 1 min read

You probably don't spend much time contemplating your computer mouse, but it may be time to re-evaluate. Some advances in mouse technology could make your computing life roll along more smoothly.

Microsoft's$25 (all prices street) Wireless Notebook Optical Mouse 3000 integrates HD technology to provide greater precision and smoother tracking, even on awkward surfaces like airplane trays. The company's $40 Wireless Laser Mouse 5000 uses laser technology. It has a magnifier button for enlarging and editing images, and a tilt wheel to easily navigate lengthy pages.

Other peripheral makers like Iogearand Logitechalso offer laser mice. Belkinhas an extensive line of portable mice for laptop users. If your old corded mouse isn't up to snuff anymore, check out a portable, cordless, laser or optical mouse.