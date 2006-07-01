Remote Control

The growing popularity of telework.
It's out with telecommuting and in with teleworking. Teleworking encompasses employees who work from home and those on the road. A late 2005 survey by the Telework Advisory Group for WorldatWork and the Dieringer Research Group showed a 30 percent increase in the number of employee telecommuters alone over the past year. Of 135.4 million American workers, 45.1 million worked from home, and many worked from multiple locations, including their cars and clients' sites.

A recent Gartner Inc. study shows that one factor in the growth of teleworking is employee pressure to improve their effectiveness and achieve a better work-life balance. Luckily, technological advances have made it easier than ever to manage remote workers, and growing businesses that hop on this trend can reap several business benefits, including happier employees, reduced environmental impact, and reasonable equipment and technology costs.

