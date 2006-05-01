My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Can I Lie About My Experience?

How to get real-world experience in a short amount of time
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Q:Can I say I specialize in bookkeeping for lawyers and chiropractors even though I have no experience doing so?

A: Unless you're as convincing as the con artist portrayed in the 2002 film Catch Me if You Can, you need to have some training or experience to back up your claim of specialization. Specialized training in bookkeeping for lawyers or chiropractors is probably not available, but you have several options for getting the experience you need. One is to get a job as a part-time bookkeeper in a law or chiropractic office. This will familiarize you with the procedures, vocabulary and jargon of that field.

Another option is to use pricing as an incentive to get your first clients, who will provide you with the experience you need. For example, you might offer the first month to three months of your services for free if your client is not satisfied. Volunteering to work for a low-cost community clinic or legal aid office is another option for gaining a lot of experience quickly.

You can also establish contacts and gain information about the field you want to specialize in by attending meetings or trade association events. These are often open to suppliers, and may allow you, over the course of conversations, to find out how many others are specializing in that profession and what their particular bookkeeping needs are.

Having a dual specialization is not a bad idea, but to obtain a solid ground in each field, you would be wise to acquire the experience you need in them one at a time.

Authors and career coaches Paul and Sarah Edwards' latest book is a new edition of Making Money With Your Computer at Home. Send them your questions at www.workingfromhome.com or in care of Entrepreneur.

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Here's How Lenny Kravitz Creates Something Out of Nothing in Business and Art

Starting a Business

How These 2 Brothers Started a Company Together While Living in Different Cities

Starting a Business

The Biggest Lesson I Learned Working for Elon Musk at Tesla