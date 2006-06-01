My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Autos Going Green

The green car market is branching out.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Are gas/electric hybrid vehicles already old hat? Not in the foreseeable future, but other alternative-fuel cars and trucks are already on the horizon.

The quest for better mileage and cleaner air does not mean you'll be running your car on bottled water, but the analogy isn't that far off base. E85, a blend of 85 percent ethanol and 15 percent gasoline, is produced primarily from corn and other crops in the U.S. and sugar in other countries.

And hydrogen powers vehicles via fuel cells, whose emissions are harmless vapors.

  • Ethanol: You could already be driving a flex-fuel vehicle without knowing it. Check if your VIN number is listed at www.VE85.com. Ford has many E85-ready vehicles, including Explorer, Mercury Mountaineer, Ranger and Taurus models. Mazda's B3000 pickup takes flex fuel, and so do Chrysler's Sebring, Town & Country, and Dodge Caravan and Stratus. General Motors has nine flex-fuel vehicles, including the Avalanche, Suburban and Yukon XL. The company plans to push sales of these vehicles while continuing to offer more gas/electric hybrid models.
  • Hydrogen: Ford has 30 Focus-based hydrogen fuel-cell test cars to date. Mazda has an early advantage since its rotary engine, as used in the RX-8, can operate on either hydrogen or gasoline. Nissan, Toyota and Volkswagen are also developing hydrogen vehicles for the market.

BMW expects to sell its hydrogen-powered 7-Series 745h in Germany in the near future, which usually means the U.S. is the next target, provided we have hydrogen filling stations in place.

Jill Amadio is an award-winning automotive journalist and author.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to Go From Product Idea to Mass Production When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course

Starting a Business

Starting Your Business: The Tools, Resources and Mindset You Need to Succeed