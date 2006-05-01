Technology

Bluetooth is Now Faster

Be on the lookout for a new, faster bluetooth.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

It's here. Bluetooth 2.0 is showing up in new devices and bringing some advances over the original standard with it. Bluetooth has been knocked for having somewhat slow transfer speeds with large data files. Bluetooth 2.0 aims to get over that hurdle by tripling the optimum bandwidth to 3Mbps. Since data will transfer faster, users should also see improvements in the battery life of their 2.0 devices.

IOGearwas one of the first to market late last year with Bluetooth 2.0 USB adapters for desktop and notebook PCs and Macs. They're avail-able in Class 1 (330-foot range) for $49.95 and Class 2 (66-foot range) for $39.95. Bluetooth 2.0 is backward- compatible with earlier ver-sions, so you won't have to replace any Bluetooth tech-nology you already have.

Eventually, look for Bluetooth and emerging wireless technology ultra-wideband, or UWB, to merge. Bluetooth's governing body, the Bluetooth Special Interest Group, has already announced plans to develop a Bluetooth version with UWB operating characteristics to improve both bandwidth and power management. To find out more about UWB technology, see "The Near Future" at right.

Loud and Clear
A new system tunes up cell coverage in your building.

Now that mobile phones are an indispensable entrepreneurial tool, good cellular coverage is important no matter where you are.

Coverage areas keep growing, but dropped calls and interference are still too frequent, especially inside large buildings. Spotwavehas a solution for indoor coverage problems. The SpotCell adaptive coverage system consists of a unit that is mounted outdoors facing the nearest cell tower, and an indoor coverage unit. More than one indoor unit can be installed as needed. The system is carrier-approved and designed not to interfere with wireless networks. Pricing starts at less than $400 for spaces up to 2,500 square feet. Systems cost less than $1,000 for buildings up to 5,000 square feet. For larger areas, enterprise-level systems are available.

A solution like SpotCell is especially handy for entrepreneurs who have ditched landlines in favor of wireless phones. Users of the new cellular broadband data services on their laptops could make use of improved indoor coverage as well. The system is carrier-specific, so it will work best in office environments where everyone uses the same cellular carrier. Check Spotwave's website to see if your carrier is supported.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

5 Strategic Use Cases for Software in Your Business

Technology

Why Unified Communication Is Essential to Working With Remote, Offshore Teams

Technology

Coronavirus Not Delaying Apple's iPhone SE 2, New iPad Pro, Analyst Says