VoIP Goes Wireless

VoIP is wasting no time in going wireless.

August 1, 2006 2 min read

Several portable Wi-Fi VoIP phones have arrived on the market. These phones can be used at many Wi-Fi hot spots as well as over your office or home wireless network. Vonageusers can get connected through the $130 (all prices street) WiFi UTStarcom F1000 phone. It comes equipped with a phone book, speed-dial codes, call log and multiple ring tones.

Another major VoIP provider, Skype, has teamed with Netgear for their own version of a Wi-Fi VoIP phone. The Netgear Skype Wi-Fi Phone SPH101 is priced at $250 and should be on the market by the time you read this. D-Linkrecently launched the hip-looking flip-style DPH-540 Wi-Fi phone that comes preloaded with TelTel softphone service. TelTelis a provider of Session Initiation Protocol-based global telephony services. The phone weighs less than 4 ounces and costs $250.

You might experience some limitations with these phones in certain hot spots. Some paid hot spots might not be compatible (check with your VoIP service provider for more information). But future generations of Wi-Fi VoIP phones should be more business-friendly. When it comes to VoIP hardware, wireless is definitely the wave of the future.

Up the Anti

Protect your pocket devices from viruses.

When it comes to spam and viruses, it's not just your PC you have to worry about these days. Smartphones and handhelds are the next wave of devices due to be targeted by pesky messages and dangerous programs. It's not widespread yet, but there have been worms, Trojans and text-message spam popping up. Entrepreneurs don't have to stand idly by while these threats build up steam, though. There is mobile security software that will help you get your defenses in place before you have a problem.

Trend Micro's Mobile Security is an integrated anti-virus and anti-text message spam suite for datacentric mobile devices. A free trial is available, and the package costs about $25. Virus definitions can be updated through a PC or by GPRS. Check the Trend Micro site to see which devices are supported. Most Windows Mobile and Symbian OS device users will be in luck.

Trend Micro isn't the only company with mobile security software. Also check into offerings from F-Secureand McAfee. Symantechas Mobile Security for Symbian smartphones that runs about $45 for a two-year license. Symantec also offers a $40 anti-virus program for Windows Mobile and Palm OS handhelds.