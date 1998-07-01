You Can Take It With You

Cell phones and alphanumeric pagers have some distinct disadvantages: Cell phones don't let you screen calls for wrong numbers--and reading messages from a pager while driving is best left to stuntpeople. Motorola's Portable Answering Machine, a handheld voice pager, combines the features of an answering machine and a pager by receiving pages in the caller's own voice. The unit's user-friendly interface works like an answering machine--with play, fast forward, rewind, delete and volume controls. It's memory holds four minutes of voice messages, and an additional 30 minutes can be stored within the service provider's "virtual" memory. Check Motorola's Web site for service providers, setup charges and monthly fees.

Motorola's portable answering machine
price: $79.99
(800) 548-9954
http://www.motorola.com/pagers

Mightier Than The Sword?

Carrying around a genuine work of art in your shirt pocket is impractical . . . unless that objet d'art is a Sensa Pen. Designed by Boyd Willat, inventor of the Day Runner organizer, the Sensa Pen has been featured at the New York Museum of Modern Art--for good reason. A Plasmium-filled pillow near the front of the pen conforms to the writer's fingers, while the ergonomic body increases control and reduces hand muscle fatigue. Its nitrogen-pressurized ink cartridge allows the Sensa Pen to write upside down, on photographs and underwater (handy for executive pool parties). The Sensa Pen is available in a wide range of colors and styles, from classy copper to vibrant "Manhattan" red.

Willat writing instruments' sensa pen
price: $49.50-$295
(800) 736-7248
http://www.sensa.com

Share And Share Alike

You have eight employees on a LAN but only one PC with Internet access. You can conduct a day-long game of musical chairs so that everyone can check their e-mail, or you can get down to serious business with Intel's InBusiness Internet Station, a multifunction communications device that lets network users simultaneously share a single analog or ISDN modem, phone line connection and Internet access account. The Internet Station comes with a Networking Basics handbook, a quick-installation poster with detailed instructions, and a Setup Wizard CD-ROM to guide you through installation. Integrating the Internet Station into your network requires a 10Base-T network hub and Windows 95/NT 4.0-based PCs.

Intel's inbusiness internet station
price: $499
(800) 538-3373
http://www.intel.com

