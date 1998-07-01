Primary Colors

They call it mellow yellow.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the July 1998 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

What color are you, anyway? According to Taylor Hartman, author of personality-assessment guide The Color Code (Scribner), most people fall into one of four categories: Reds (Power Wielders), Yellows (Fun Lovers), Blues (Do Gooders) or Whites (Peace Keepers). Your "color," Hartman contends, influences your behavior in relationships and in business.

As you may have guessed, he's pegged the ultimate entrepreneurial hue. "Reds tend to be more committed to success," Hartman says, but they're often too demanding.

The next type most likely to start a business? Yellows--the popular ones who stand out from the crowd. But they often don't lead efficiently. Although Blues forge long-term business relationships, their self-criticism often impedes success. And Whites? "Whites want [to own businesses] the most," Hartman says. "They like to be independent, but they don't have the drive or the ability to compete."

The beauty of the classifications is that savvy business owners can develop the best traits of any color.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Telltale Signs That You Shouldn't Be Raising Venture Capital

Starting a Business

How to Make Money as a Musician

Starting a Business

Here's How I Started the Business That Appeared on 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch'