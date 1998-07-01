Primary Colors

They call it mellow yellow.

July 1, 1998

This story appears in the July 1998 issue of Entrepreneur.

What color are you, anyway? According to Taylor Hartman, author of personality-assessment guide The Color Code (Scribner), most people fall into one of four categories: Reds (Power Wielders), Yellows (Fun Lovers), Blues (Do Gooders) or Whites (Peace Keepers). Your "color," Hartman contends, influences your behavior in relationships and in business.

As you may have guessed, he's pegged the ultimate entrepreneurial hue. "Reds tend to be more committed to success," Hartman says, but they're often too demanding.

The next type most likely to start a business? Yellows--the popular ones who stand out from the crowd. But they often don't lead efficiently. Although Blues forge long-term business relationships, their self-criticism often impedes success. And Whites? "Whites want [to own businesses] the most," Hartman says. "They like to be independent, but they don't have the drive or the ability to compete."

The beauty of the classifications is that savvy business owners can develop the best traits of any color.