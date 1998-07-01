Vital Signs

Have you taken your business pulse lately?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 1998 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Shhhhhh! listen closely to your employees, and you may hear the pulse of your business beating loudly in your ears. A new system similar in theory to the pulse of the human body has found its way into the business world, identifying unusual rhythms and healthy signs in today's companies.

The system is used mostly by companies that are experiencing fast growth or major changes and are concerned about the impact on their employees, says Theresa Welbourne, CEO of Valour Inc., the Ithaca, New York, company offering the service. Every Friday, companies' employees are asked one question via e-mail that's devised to gauge the pace at which people are working, their efficiency rate and their job satisfaction level. The confidential responses are used to obtain a "pulse" for the business. A rating in the "at rest zone" (0.5-2.4), for instance, means employees are bored with their jobs and aren't performing well. Companies in the "aerobic zone" (2.5-7.5) have workers who feel busy yet efficient, while an appearance in the "anaerobic zone" (7.6-10) means employees are working too hard and may soon reach the burnout stage.

"We offer information on the hot issues companies need to address that employees may not feel comfortable bringing up," Welbourne says.

In reality, the idea behind the pulse system isn't new. It's based on a time-honored concept: listening to your employees. Ultimately, it will help keep your business as steady as a beating heart.

Contact Source

Valour Inc., (607) 272-2977, valour@valour.com

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.