Site Seeing

This story appears in the July 1998 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

No longer content to let their parent companies represent them on the Internet, many individual hotels are starting to create customized Web sites. Corporate travelers will probably be among the biggest beneficiaries of this cyberspace boom. Enhanced "designer" sites like the one posted by the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina offer details that a hotel chain's main site can't.

For example, the Sheraton San Diego Web site (http://www.sheraton.com/SanDiegoMarina) includes information about accommodations, meetings, local dining and entertainment. It also lets visitors make reservations online.

Pegasus Systems Inc., an electronic hotel reservation company in Dallas estimates there are hundreds of individual U.S. hotel sites, and it projects double-digit growth for the next year. Business travelers can get a close-up view of hotels through these designer sites, plus check everything from reservations to account balances on frequent-guest programs.

Christopher Elliott is a writer in Los Angeles and a columnist for "ABC News Online."

